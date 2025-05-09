top
View events for the week of 6/14/2025
U.S. Government & Elections

No Kings! Nationwide Day of Pro-Democracy, Anti-Trump Protest on Flag Day

SF Bay Area and nationwide
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy organizations
Email:
Location Details:
SF Bay Area and nationwide
No Crowns! No Thrones! No Kings! On June 14th, we rise up!

Nationwide Protests for We The People Democracy:

American Flag Day: June 14, 2025

Find a protest or action in your area:

NO KINGS PROTESTS WEBSITE: https://www.nokings.org/

ALSO:

https://www.fiftyfifty.one/events

50501 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/50501movement.bsky.social

https://events.pol-rev.com/search?contentType=EVENTS&when=june14&eventPage=1

https://www.nvunheard.org/protest-listings/

Indivisible Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/indivisible.org

Tesla Takedown: https://www.teslatakedown.com/

Women's March - Kick Out the Clowns Protests: https://action.womensmarch.com/local


NO KINGS DAY of PROTEST - Rise up Against Trump & the Billionaire Takeover

In America, we don’t do kings!

On June 14—Flag Day—Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of military, dictator-esque dominance for his birthday, a spectacle meant to look like strength.

NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration.

We’ve watched as they’ve slashed & closed essential public programs and institutions, cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political positions, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies. They think they rule—but we are bigger than even their worst aspirations.

This country doesn’t belong to a king—and we’re not letting him throw himself a taxpayer-funded parade while slashing our rights and programs our families depend on.

Real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.

No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like.

We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.

The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.

On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.

_______________________________________________________________

PEACEFUL MOVEMENT - Commitment to Nonviolent Action

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.

_______________________________________________________________

COMMON DREAMS (May 06, 2025): 'We Don't Do Kings': Mass Protests Planned to Counter Trump's Birthday Military Parade

"Donald Trump wants to spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to throw himself a big fancy parade with tanks in the streets," said one organizer. "This is straight out of the authoritarian playbook."

Full article here: https://www.commondreams.org/news/no-kings-day-protest

INDIVISIBLE Press Release: "[Protest] actions are set to take place during Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Instead of allowing this military parade to be the center of gravity, activists will make action everywhere else the story of America that day."

Full statement here: https://indivisible.org/statements/indivisible-and-partners-announce-no-kings-nationwide-day-defiance-flag-day-during
For more information: https://www.nokings.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 9, 2025 7:43AM
§
by Pro-democracy organizations
Fri, May 9, 2025 7:43AM
sm_screenshot_2025-05-09_at_07-27-43_women_s_march_-_our_feminist_future_-_women_s_march.jpg
original image (718x772)
For specific Women's March sponsored events, you can go here: https://www.womensmarch.com/
https://www.nokings.org/
§
by Pro-democracy organizations
Fri, May 9, 2025 7:43AM
sm_org_partners_____no_kings.jpg
original image (1090x678)
https://www.nokings.org/
