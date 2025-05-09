From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Kings! Nationwide Day of Pro-Democracy, Anti-Trump Protest on Flag Day
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy organizations
Email:
Location Details:
SF Bay Area and nationwide
No Crowns! No Thrones! No Kings! On June 14th, we rise up!
Nationwide Protests for We The People Democracy:
American Flag Day: June 14, 2025
Find a protest or action in your area:
NO KINGS PROTESTS WEBSITE: https://www.nokings.org/
ALSO:
https://www.fiftyfifty.one/events
50501 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/50501movement.bsky.social
https://events.pol-rev.com/search?contentType=EVENTS&when=june14&eventPage=1
https://www.nvunheard.org/protest-listings/
Indivisible Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/indivisible.org
Tesla Takedown: https://www.teslatakedown.com/
Women's March - Kick Out the Clowns Protests: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
NO KINGS DAY of PROTEST - Rise up Against Trump & the Billionaire Takeover
In America, we don’t do kings!
On June 14—Flag Day—Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of military, dictator-esque dominance for his birthday, a spectacle meant to look like strength.
NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration.
We’ve watched as they’ve slashed & closed essential public programs and institutions, cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political positions, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies. They think they rule—but we are bigger than even their worst aspirations.
This country doesn’t belong to a king—and we’re not letting him throw himself a taxpayer-funded parade while slashing our rights and programs our families depend on.
Real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.
No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like.
We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.
The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.
On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.
_______________________________________________________________
PEACEFUL MOVEMENT - Commitment to Nonviolent Action
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
_______________________________________________________________
COMMON DREAMS (May 06, 2025): 'We Don't Do Kings': Mass Protests Planned to Counter Trump's Birthday Military Parade
"Donald Trump wants to spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to throw himself a big fancy parade with tanks in the streets," said one organizer. "This is straight out of the authoritarian playbook."
Full article here: https://www.commondreams.org/news/no-kings-day-protest
INDIVISIBLE Press Release: "[Protest] actions are set to take place during Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Instead of allowing this military parade to be the center of gravity, activists will make action everywhere else the story of America that day."
Full statement here: https://indivisible.org/statements/indivisible-and-partners-announce-no-kings-nationwide-day-defiance-flag-day-during
Nationwide Protests for We The People Democracy:
American Flag Day: June 14, 2025
Find a protest or action in your area:
NO KINGS PROTESTS WEBSITE: https://www.nokings.org/
ALSO:
https://www.fiftyfifty.one/events
50501 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/50501movement.bsky.social
https://events.pol-rev.com/search?contentType=EVENTS&when=june14&eventPage=1
https://www.nvunheard.org/protest-listings/
Indivisible Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/indivisible.org
Tesla Takedown: https://www.teslatakedown.com/
Women's March - Kick Out the Clowns Protests: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
NO KINGS DAY of PROTEST - Rise up Against Trump & the Billionaire Takeover
In America, we don’t do kings!
On June 14—Flag Day—Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of military, dictator-esque dominance for his birthday, a spectacle meant to look like strength.
NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration.
We’ve watched as they’ve slashed & closed essential public programs and institutions, cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political positions, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies. They think they rule—but we are bigger than even their worst aspirations.
This country doesn’t belong to a king—and we’re not letting him throw himself a taxpayer-funded parade while slashing our rights and programs our families depend on.
Real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.
No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like.
We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.
The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.
On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.
_______________________________________________________________
PEACEFUL MOVEMENT - Commitment to Nonviolent Action
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
_______________________________________________________________
COMMON DREAMS (May 06, 2025): 'We Don't Do Kings': Mass Protests Planned to Counter Trump's Birthday Military Parade
"Donald Trump wants to spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to throw himself a big fancy parade with tanks in the streets," said one organizer. "This is straight out of the authoritarian playbook."
Full article here: https://www.commondreams.org/news/no-kings-day-protest
INDIVISIBLE Press Release: "[Protest] actions are set to take place during Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Instead of allowing this military parade to be the center of gravity, activists will make action everywhere else the story of America that day."
Full statement here: https://indivisible.org/statements/indivisible-and-partners-announce-no-kings-nationwide-day-defiance-flag-day-during
For more information: https://www.nokings.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 9, 2025 7:43AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network