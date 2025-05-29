top
New Hampshire Peace Activist Bob Sanders to Begin Cross-Country Ride Against War in Gaza

Bob Sanders, Riding Against War
Date:
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ron Zucker
Location Details:
Old Jerusalem Restaurant, 2966 Mission St., San Francisco
Bob Sanders is a 70-year-old activist, a member of New Hampshire Peace Action and the founder of Not In My Name, NH, a group of Jewish Americans opposed to Israel's violence against Palestinians. On Saturday, May 31, after flying in to SF on May 28, Bob will embark on a cross-country bicycle ride for peace. He is calling it Ride Against War on Gaza (RAW GAZA); the message is one of protesting Israel’s war crimes against the Palestinian people. Bob did a similar ride based on a similar theme 50 years ago, and he is looking to repeat the feat.

Peace Action of San Mateo County will have a dinner at the Palestinian restaurant Old Jerusalem, located at 2966 Mission St. (near 26th St.) This is a no-host dinner open to 20 people.

On Saturday morning, Bob will officially begin his ride most likely in San Francisco, possibly at Chrissy Field or at the Embarcadero, to the East Bay. There is an opportunity for other riders to begin the trip with him, and ride a mile or two, or many miles…up to them.

Bob or I can keep you updated with details, and we invite you to contact us with any questions. You can reach Bob at bob.gns [at] gmail.com, or at 603-224-6124. The web site for the ride is https://nhpeaceaction.org/event/raw-gaza-x-country-tour/.
For more information: https://nhpeaceaction.org/event/raw-gaza-x...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 8, 2025 1:07PM
