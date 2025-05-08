To Hell With Poverty - Interview with Gang of Four singer Jon King by John Malkin

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/05/08/jon_king_-_indymedia_edit_-_2025_-_memoir___gang_of_four_farewell_tour.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Interview with Jon King, singer with UK post-punk band Gang of Four on current Long Goodbye Tour and release of King's memoir "To Hell With Poverty." Tour dates include shows in San Francisco at The Chapel on May 23 and 24, 2025. This interview by John Malkin was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC 88.1 / kzsc.org.