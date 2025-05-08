From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
To Hell With Poverty - Interview with Gang of Four singer Jon King
Interview with Jon King, singer with UK post-punk band Gang of Four on current Long Goodbye Tour and release of memoir "To Hell With Poverty."
Listen now:
Interview with Jon King, singer with UK post-punk band Gang of Four on current Long Goodbye Tour and release of King's memoir "To Hell With Poverty." Tour dates include shows in San Francisco at The Chapel on May 23 and 24, 2025. This interview by John Malkin was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC 88.1 / kzsc.org.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/gangoffour/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network