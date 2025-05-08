top
Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Arts + Action

To Hell With Poverty - Interview with Gang of Four singer Jon King

by John Malkin
Thu, May 8, 2025 10:48AM
Interview with Jon King, singer with UK post-punk band Gang of Four on current Long Goodbye Tour and release of memoir "To Hell With Poverty."
Listen now:
Interview with Jon King, singer with UK post-punk band Gang of Four on current Long Goodbye Tour and release of King's memoir "To Hell With Poverty." Tour dates include shows in San Francisco at The Chapel on May 23 and 24, 2025. This interview by John Malkin was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC 88.1 / kzsc.org.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/gangoffour/
§Gang of Four 2025 Long Goodbye Tour
by John Malkin
Thu, May 8, 2025 10:48AM
sm_462213083_1045409207035878_5383898496765328469_n.jpg
original image (1651x2048)
https://www.facebook.com/gangoffour/
§Jon King performing during 2025 Gang of Four Long Goodbye Tour
by John Malkin
Thu, May 8, 2025 10:48AM
sm_492562806_1183376103239187_454546377477874823_n.jpg
original image (1383x2048)
https://www.facebook.com/gangoffour/
