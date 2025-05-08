From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The War on the VA! Workers, Veterans, Community Speak Out at SF VA Hospital Against Cuts
San Francisco veterans, workers and community members rallied and spoke out about the San Francisco Veteran's hospital about the effects of layoffs and privatization of this department.
VA workers and veterans are growing increasingly angry about the continued assault on the VA by the Trump Musk government.
Participants said there are more proposed cuts of another 80,000 workers. They and also community supporters spoke out at a weekly rally on Wednesday at the San Francisco Veterans hospital. They also reported there will be a national march and rally of veterans on June 6, 2025 in Washington DC.
Additional Media:
STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SF
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
Tesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits In Protest Of Racist & Fascist Musk & Trump
https://youtu.be/__SK3Sz2f1U
Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk At Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time To Fight Back
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
Tesla Fremont MLK Rally Protesting Elon's Racism, Union Busting &Supporting Swedish Tesla Mechanics
https://youtu.be/bPkRwH2Amb0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/72uJUfTHIhk
