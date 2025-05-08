San Francisco veterans, workers and community members rallied and spoke out about the San Francisco Veteran's hospital about the effects of layoffs and privatization of this department.

VA workers and veterans are growing increasingly angry about the continued assault on the VA by the Trump Musk government.Participants said there are more proposed cuts of another 80,000 workers. They and also community supporters spoke out at a weekly rally on Wednesday at the San Francisco Veterans hospital. They also reported there will be a national march and rally of veterans on June 6, 2025 in Washington DC.

Production of Labor Video Project