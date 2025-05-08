top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

The War on the VA! Workers, Veterans, Community Speak Out at SF VA Hospital Against Cuts

by Labor Video Project
Thu, May 8, 2025 8:00AM
San Francisco veterans, workers and community members rallied and spoke out about the San Francisco Veteran's hospital about the effects of layoffs and privatization of this department.
original image (4032x3024)
VA workers and veterans are growing increasingly angry about the continued assault on the VA by the Trump Musk government.
Participants said there are more proposed cuts of another 80,000 workers. They and also community supporters spoke out at a weekly rally on Wednesday at the San Francisco Veterans hospital. They also reported there will be a national march and rally of veterans on June 6, 2025 in Washington DC.

Additional Media:

STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SF
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk

Tesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits In Protest Of Racist & Fascist Musk & Trump
https://youtu.be/__SK3Sz2f1U

Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk At Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time To Fight Back
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU

Tesla Fremont MLK Rally Protesting Elon's Racism, Union Busting &Supporting Swedish Tesla Mechanics
https://youtu.be/bPkRwH2Amb0

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/72uJUfTHIhk
§The Attacks Are On Many Government Services
by Labor Video Project
Thu, May 8, 2025 8:00AM
sm_va_poster_protest.jpg
original image (640x552)
A participant had a sign of all the agencies and services that are threatened by this fascist government.
§Veterans, Workers & Community Rally At SF VA Hospital
by Labor Video Project
Thu, May 8, 2025 8:00AM
sm_img_0395.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF VA hospital workers, veterans and community members rallied at the hospital to defend the patients and workers from the proposed mass layoffs and privatization of the VA
§Community Rally Across From VA Hospital
by Labor Video Project
Thu, May 8, 2025 8:00AM
sm_img_0391.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Community members along with veterans and VA workers are rallying every Wednesday at 12:00 noon at the hospital to defend the veterans and workers.
