top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Government & Elections

Federalist Society Conference Hears Directly from Activists

by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
The conservative Federalist Society held its Thirteenth Executive Branch Review Conference EBRXIII here in Washington at the venerable Mayflower Hotel where activists from Our Revolution, a progressive political movement launched by Bernie Sanders in 2016, protested and picketed.

The conservative Federalist Society held its Thirteenth Executive Branch Review Conference EBRXIII here in Washington at the venerable Ma...
original image (2000x1335)
The conservative Federalist Society held its Thirteenth Executive Branch Review Conference EBRXIII here in Washington at the venerable Mayflower Hotel where activists from Our Revolution, a progressive political movement launched by Bernie Sanders in 2016, protested and picketed.

Our Revolution described the conference saying that it is “not just a gathering of conservative legal minds—it’s part of a calculated effort to dismantle democratic checks and balances and prepare the ground for the oligarchs to take over our democracy with fewer restraints. We cannot allow radical, authoritarian legal theories to be normalized behind closed doors.” The Federalist Society advocates the promotion of “…legal theories that would hand sweeping power to the presidency—paving the way for Trump to consolidate power and allow for the rise of the American Oligarchy.”

For their part, the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Study founded in 1982 describes itself as “…a group of conservatives and libertarians dedicated to reforming the current legal order.” They buttress their concerns in their own words by saying that “Law schools and the legal profession are currently strongly dominated by a form of orthodox liberal ideology which advocates a centralized and uniform society.”

Conference topics included discussions on DOGE and the Future of the Federal Workforce; The Constitutionality of Nationwide Injunctions and TROs Against Executive Action; The Constitutionality and Economics of Presidential Tariffs and Impoundment; and The Art of Deregulation: Executive Orders and Limited Government.

After holding a gathering at Farragut Square, Our Revolution activists marched to the hotel where activists entered the building from a side door and began blowing a whistle in drawing attention to their presence, while chanting “Elon Musk, people bleed, no more cuts, to feed their greed; DOGE is theft, nothing left; Billionaires schemes kill our dreams; and Musk gets more, we get poorer.”

As predicted, the activists were told to leave the property but not before one of the attendees asked the by now ad nauseum question of who was paying them to disrupt the gathering. For some, nothing happens without a monetary inducement. It is unfathomable for them to understand that there are people who resist through their own convictions and dedication and in having principals to work for change freely and on their own time to guard against the abject abuse of power.

Making their way to the main entrance of the hotel under the watchful eyes of two security guards, they set up a picket line chanting loudly while carrying signs and copies of shredded Constitutions in calling attention to the proceedings that were taking place inside bent on eroding our federal government further while amplifying presidential powers.

The creative chants called attention to Musk, DOGE and the rise of the oligarchs over the plight of the working class saying, “They get jets, we get debt; Elon Musk, people bleed, no more cuts, to feed their greed; DOGES theft, nothing left; Billionaires’ schemes, kill our dreams; and Musk gets more, we get poorer.”

Afterward, the group held a short debriefing promising more actions for as long as it takes to see real and profound change that makes our democracy and economy work for all Americans.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide


For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_2_l1141600_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_3_l1141587_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_4_l1141591_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_5_l1141596_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_6_l1141552_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_7_l1141544_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_8_dsc08885_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_9_l1141560_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_10_l1141577_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, May 7, 2025 2:12PM
sm_11_l1141551_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$320.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code