On World Press Freedom Day 2025-Stop Murders Of Palestinian Journalists & Their Families
On 2025 World Press Freedom Day a solidarity rally was held at San Francisco Harry Bridges plaza to demand an end of the arrests, torture and murders of Palestinian journalists and their families.
Additional Media:
Palestine: At least 156 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/palestine-at-least-156-journalists-and-media-workers-killed-in-gaza
Journalist Burned Alive in Tent Strike Among Scores of Gazans Killed by Israeli Forces
https://www.commondreams.org/news/journalist-burned-alive-gaza
On Women's Day 2024 Global Action To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists
https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs
Palestinian Journalists & Their Families Fight For Their Lives On May Day 2024
https://youtu.be/T_r_yV1qgZI
Israel hits broadcast van killing five Palestinian journalists in Gaza
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/26/five-journalists-killed-in-israeli-strike-near-gaza-hospital#ixzz8vedLGoFjJournalists
Palestinian Journalists Killed & Their Names
https://www.pjs.ps/?p=2995
On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania Khayyat
https://youtu.be/FtdYrgWMohI
Palestine & The Censorship and Retaliation Of US Journalists With NWU Freelancer Cedric O’Bannon
https://youtu.be/nlRmBcBEYR8
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
2015 resolution by the CT Machinists
http://www.thestruggle.org/bds%20resolution%20on%20palestine%20ct%20afl-cio%20oct%2029%202015.pdf
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/O87BRsa1TSg
