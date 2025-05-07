On 2025 World Press Freedom Day a solidarity rally was held at San Francisco Harry Bridges plaza to demand an end of the arrests, torture and murders of Palestinian journalists and their families.

On World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2025 a solidarity rally was held in San Francisco to callfor a halt to the targeting and murder of Palestinian journalists and their families.Speakers were from the National Writers Union, UPTE Members For Palestine, DSA SanFancisco, United Front Committee For A Labor Party.Additional Media:Palestine: At least 156 journalists and media workers killed in GazaJournalist Burned Alive in Tent Strike Among Scores of Gazans Killed by Israeli ForcesOn Women's Day 2024 Global Action To Defend Palestinian Women JournalistsPalestinian Journalists & Their Families Fight For Their Lives On May Day 2024Israel hits broadcast van killing five Palestinian journalists in GazaPalestinian Journalists Killed & Their NamesOn Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania KhayyatPalestine & The Censorship and Retaliation Of US Journalists With NWU Freelancer Cedric O’BannonLinks Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine ConfZionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South AfricaThe Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangAFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangThe Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union2015 resolution by the CT MachinistsProduction of Labor Video Project