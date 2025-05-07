top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

On World Press Freedom Day 2025-Stop Murders Of Palestinian Journalists & Their Families

by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 7, 2025 8:21AM
On 2025 World Press Freedom Day a solidarity rally was held at San Francisco Harry Bridges plaza to demand an end of the arrests, torture and murders of Palestinian journalists and their families.
On 2025 World Press Freedom Day a solidarity rally was held at San Francisco Harry Bridges plaza to demand an end of the arrests, torture and murders of Palestinian journalists and their families.
original image (1000x522)
On World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2025 a solidarity rally was held in San Francisco to call
for a halt to the targeting and murder of Palestinian journalists and their families.
Speakers were from the National Writers Union, UPTE Members For Palestine, DSA San
Fancisco, United Front Committee For A Labor Party.

Additional Media:
Palestine: At least 156 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/palestine-at-least-156-journalists-and-media-workers-killed-in-gaza

Journalist Burned Alive in Tent Strike Among Scores of Gazans Killed by Israeli Forces
https://www.commondreams.org/news/journalist-burned-alive-gaza

On Women's Day 2024 Global Action To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists
https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs

Palestinian Journalists & Their Families Fight For Their Lives On May Day 2024
https://youtu.be/T_r_yV1qgZI

Israel hits broadcast van killing five Palestinian journalists in Gaza
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/26/five-journalists-killed-in-israeli-strike-near-gaza-hospital#ixzz8vedLGoFjJournalists

Palestinian Journalists Killed & Their Names
https://www.pjs.ps/?p=2995

On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania Khayyat
https://youtu.be/FtdYrgWMohI

Palestine & The Censorship and Retaliation Of US Journalists With NWU Freelancer Cedric O’Bannon
https://youtu.be/nlRmBcBEYR8

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121

2015 resolution by the CT Machinists
http://www.thestruggle.org/bds%20resolution%20on%20palestine%20ct%20afl-cio%20oct%2029%202015.pdf

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/O87BRsa1TSg
