2025 Cap to Cap Metro Chamber may acknowledge our Title 5 US Federal Juneteenth Holiday by Khubaka, Michael Harris

From sea to shining sea and beyond the Sacrament of California makes a difference, just “not yet” with our Title 5 US Juneteenth Federal Holiday

Our 2025 California State Capitol Juneteenth Celebration continues our proud "California Grown" tradition of sharing our unique "California Journey from Slavery to Freedom."



Since long before the official founding of the State of California, September 9, 1850, both free and enslaved people of Pan African Ancestry have contributed to the forward flow of humanity throughout Alta California.



From the1846 Bear Flag Revolt, US/Mexico War and 1849 California Constitution Convention at Colton Hall, Capitol of Alta California the path leading to California Statehood and our unique journey towards freedom comes alive at the close of the US Civil War, June 19, 1865.



California Pioneers of Pan African descent both enslaved and free participated in both the Mexican and US military before, during and after our US Civil War.



During the bloody and costly US Civil War "As a necessary and fit war measure" President Abraham Lincoln issued an Executive Order known as the "Emancipation Proclamation" on January 1, 1863 providing a clear military path toward victory helping save the Union while ending Chattel Slavery throughout America.



Arming the USCT, over 200,000 soldiers and sailors, answered generations of prayer, where the formerly enslaved now fighting for freedom on the bloody battlefields, plantation by plantation freeing those still suffering in bondage.



By answering the call to arms, men of Pan African global ancestry, including 1,918 residents of California who enlisted as United States Colored Troops according to the African American Civil War Museum in Washington, D.C.



Together, we will formally request U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and CalVets representatives to consider ways to officially recognize California USCT Soldiers within our California State Capitol Park Civil War Grove and beyond.



"Hidden Figures" and secet stations remain apart of our California Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, the archives and libraries secrets will come alive again as we preserve our California Gold Mining Hub of Negro Bar, Sacramento County against stiff opposition.



Negro Village, Negro Bar, Negro Hill and Negro Bluff along today’s American River Parkway will withstand the test of time, in perpetituity, for distant generations to come, headquarters for NJOF-California, Northern California.



Beginning this160th Anniversary of Juneteenth, NJOF-California our transition from a grassroots effort toward a tier one Non-Profit Organization will bring greater awareness and appreciation for exciting new California Strategic investments that one day will include a paid Juneteenth Holiday for California State employees and California businesses who conduct business globally.



Throughout our Great State of California public and private business continue to closely align with our newest Title 5, US Federal Juneteenth Holiday.



Our Juneteenth Holiday Reception and Gala Dinner will follow a Day of Action as part of the oldest continuous running Juneteenth in America.



Join us along the streets of San Francisco as the official records show, "previous condition of servitude" for our Indigenous families and Pan African diaspora throughout California remains an "open secret" fueled by Post Traumatic Slave Syndrone as shared via Dr. Joy DeGury seminal work.



The legacy of Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. and Tova Leidesdorf continues to guide a positive way forward.

