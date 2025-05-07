Protest Elon Musk's Illegal Government Takeover #TeslaTakedown - Wednesdays

Date:

Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Palo Alto Plus

Location Details:

Tesla Palo Alto

4180 El Camino Real

Palo Alto, CA 94306

PLEASE READ COMPLETELY before attending!



This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest on the sidewalk in front of the Palo Alto Tesla showroom.



Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrances. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights.



Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations! Signs, musical instruments, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.



This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police, including if we are asked to leave.



Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!



#BoycottTesla #DivestFromTesla