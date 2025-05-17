"The Encampments" - Understanding Gaza Film Series

Date:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Reel Works/Santa Cruz Green Party

Location Details:

418 Project; 155 S. River St., Santa Cruz

A newly released documentary exploring the wave of encampments that swept across the U.S. and international college campuses in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Followed by a panel discussion.



Free screening.



Co sponsors: Santa Cruz Jews for a Free Palestine, Green Party of Santa Cruz County.