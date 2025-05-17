From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"The Encampments" - Understanding Gaza Film Series
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Works/Santa Cruz Green Party
Location Details:
418 Project; 155 S. River St., Santa Cruz
A newly released documentary exploring the wave of encampments that swept across the U.S. and international college campuses in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Followed by a panel discussion.
Free screening.
Co sponsors: Santa Cruz Jews for a Free Palestine, Green Party of Santa Cruz County.
Free screening.
Co sponsors: Santa Cruz Jews for a Free Palestine, Green Party of Santa Cruz County.
For more information: https://reelwork.org/schedule.htm
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 5, 2025 9:56PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network