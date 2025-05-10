Tesla Takedown, Seaside, Ca | Protest Elon Musk's Illegal Government Takeover

Date:

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Erim Foster

Location Details:

Tesla Dealership, 1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955

Join us EVERY Saturday at 12pm to protest Elon Musk and his unconstitutional dismantling of the federal government. Bring a sign, your friends, musical instruments, whatever makes you happy.



*** Please be aware that we'e seen some counter protestors at these events. They're mostly loud and obnoxious, trying to provoke a response. The best thing to do is ignore them entirely and not give them the attention they crave. ***



We have more people every week! It's a good time and we get a lot of positive feedback from passing cars. It might seem like a small thing but every little bit helps. And it feels good to DO SOMETHING so come on down!



Elon Musk and DOGE are engaged in an administrative coup of the federal government. They have taken control of the federal payment system and are unilaterally suspending funds appropriated by congress, in clear violation of the Constitution.



They have already caused immense harm by dismantling USAID and have set their sights on everything from the Social Security to the NIH and the FAA next. Make no mistake, their end goal is the destruction of the US Federal Government and its ability to check corporate power and provide basic services.



How this develops in Washington remains to be seen, but as US citizens we can exercise our 1st Amendment right to peacefully protest. Elon Musk's liquid net worth is largely based on Tesla stock, which is currently valued at 10-15 times that of other car companies. Driving down the share price is a direct attack on Elon's power.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media. It's up to the people to stand up and fight for democracy and against fascism.