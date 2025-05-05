Protecting Civil Liberties of the California Immigrant Community Teach-in w/ ACLU NorCal

Date:

Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

ACLU NorCal

Location Details:

Online teach-in



Closed Captions

interpretación en español

The first 100 days of the second Trump administration has been filled with escalating attacks on immigrant communities. These past few months have been immensely challenging and often frightening but organizations like the ACLU along with supporters like you are fighting back from the courts to the streets.



We are committed to standing up for our family, friends, and neighbors and to continue protecting our civil liberties for everyone!



Please join ACLU NorCal for our monthly immigration update and call to action. We will update you on the latest from the Trump Administration and the federal government, provide status updates and action opportunities on important California legislation to protect the California immigrant community, and provide important know your rights information.



We hope to see you!