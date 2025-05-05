top
View events for the week of 5/6/2025
California Immigrant Rights

Protecting Civil Liberties of the California Immigrant Community Teach-in w/ ACLU NorCal

Online teach-in Closed Captions interpretación en español
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
ACLU NorCal
Location Details:
Online teach-in

Closed Captions
interpretación en español
Tuesday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The first 100 days of the second Trump administration has been filled with escalating attacks on immigrant communities. These past few months have been immensely challenging and often frightening but organizations like the ACLU along with supporters like you are fighting back from the courts to the streets.

We are committed to standing up for our family, friends, and neighbors and to continue protecting our civil liberties for everyone! 

Please join ACLU NorCal for our monthly immigration update and call to action. We will update you on the latest from the Trump Administration and the federal government, provide status updates and action opportunities on important California legislation to protect the California immigrant community, and provide important know your rights information.

We hope to see you!
For more information: https://action.aclunc.org/a/may-immigratio...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 5, 2025 4:25PM
§
by ACLU NorCal
Mon, May 5, 2025 4:25PM
aclu_norcal_may_immigration_update_and_call_to_action.png
https://action.aclunc.org/a/may-immigratio...
