"No Other Land": Oscar Winning Film Screening in Palo Alto
Date:
Monday, May 12, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Multifaith Voices Peace & Justice & partners
Location Details:
First Congregational Church Social Hall
1985 Louis Rd.,
Palo Alto 94303
1985 Louis Rd.,
Palo Alto 94303
"NO OTHER LAND" Documentary Showing
Monday, May 12 at 7 PM - 9 PM
First Congregational Church Social Hall, 1985 Louis Rd., Palo Alto 94303
No Other Land won Best Documentary Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. Join us, and invite your friends, to a viewing of this film on Monday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m.
The film was recorded between 2019 and 2023 and shows the destruction of Masafer Yatta, a Palestinian community in the occupied West Bank, which had been resisting forced displacement following the declaration of an Israeli “firing zone” on their land.
Sponsored by Multifaith Voices for Peace & Justice, Rebuilding Alliance, and First Congregational Church of Palo Alto.
For up to date information visit https://www.multifaithpeace.org/
For more information: https://www.multifaithpeace.org/calendar_e...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 5, 2025 4:05PM
