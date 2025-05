"NO OTHER LAND" Documentary ShowingMonday, May 12 at 7 PM - 9 PMFirst Congregational Church Social Hall, 1985 Louis Rd., Palo Alto 94303No Other Land won Best Documentary Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. Join us, and invite your friends, to a viewing of this film on Monday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m.The film was recorded between 2019 and 2023 and shows the destruction of Masafer Yatta, a Palestinian community in the occupied West Bank, which had been resisting forced displacement following the declaration of an Israeli “firing zone” on their land.Sponsored by Multifaith Voices for Peace & Justice, Rebuilding Alliance, and First Congregational Church of Palo Alto.For up to date information visit https://www.multifaithpeace.org/