Mother's Day Action - Resilient Mothers, Thriving Families: A Safe Home for Every Child
Thursday, May 08, 2025
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Other
Coalition on Homelessness
Housing action! Meet on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Pl. (Civic Center entrance)
Our annual Mother's Day action! Come rally with us outside SF City Hall. Then walk inside to meet with local policymakers and demand change!
Co-sponsored by Young Women's Freedom Center and the Homeless Prenatal Project
For more information: http://cohsf.org
