From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Mother's Day Action - Resilient Mothers, Thriving Families: A Safe Home for Every Child

Date:

Thursday, May 08, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Coalition on Homelessness

Location Details:

Housing action! Meet on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Pl. (Civic Center entrance)

Our annual Mother's Day action! Come rally with us outside SF City Hall. Then walk inside to meet with local policymakers and demand change!

Co-sponsored by Young Women's Freedom Center and the Homeless Prenatal Project