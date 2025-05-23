Seaside: Peaceful Protest Workshop

Date:

Friday, May 23, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955 (between Sonoma Ave. and Hamilton St.)

Free Workshop Friday, May 23, 2025, 5-6:30 pm at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd. in Seaside.



Facilitated by Alex Stampher and Sidney Ramsden Scott



Activists worldwide are taking nonviolent action to call for a more just, peaceful world. This workshop offers training to grassroots activists. Progressive social change doesn't “just happen”; change happens when committed people take action together effectively and strategically. Learn how to stay safe at public demonstrations and rallies, and to be more effective using nonviolent principles.



Contact 831-899-7322 for more information