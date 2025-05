JOIN THE PEOPLE’S ARMS EMBARGOTravis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CAMain Gate: Air Base Parkway & Parker RdSaturday, May 31st, 10:00 amFlash Mob Crosswalk DanceTell TRAVIS: Stop Arming Israel - End the GenocideTell TRAVIS: Stop Mass Deportations - End Ethnic CleansingDid you know?Travis sends weapons to Israel AND aids in deportations!Join our family friendly day to bring our message of peace with justice and equality for all – from every river to every sea.Let’s make this visually stunning and powerful! Please practice the dance (learn it now!) and if you can, wear red, white, green, and black clothing. Bring flags, keffiyehs, and signs.(Link to dance practice video:Register here to get on a bus from the Oakland/Berkeley area.(Link to register for bus ride:For more info & updates: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org Contact: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net