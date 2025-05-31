top
Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 5/31/2025
Palestine California Central Valley East Bay U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections Immigrant Rights

Tell Travis Air Force Base to Stop Arming Israel & to Stop Mass Deportations

Flyer with text showing dancing mob with Palestinian flag that says "Stop Arming Israel" and People's Arms Embargo Logo
original image (566x726)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wynd Kaufmyn
Email:
Phone:
510 714 8687
Location Details:
Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA
Main Gate: Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd
JOIN THE PEOPLE’S ARMS EMBARGO

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA
Main Gate: Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd

Saturday, May 31st, 10:00 am
Flash Mob Crosswalk Dance

Tell TRAVIS: Stop Arming Israel - End the Genocide
Tell TRAVIS: Stop Mass Deportations - End Ethnic Cleansing

Did you know?
Travis sends weapons to Israel AND aids in deportations!

Join our family friendly day to bring our message of peace with justice and equality for all – from every river to every sea.

Let’s make this visually stunning and powerful! Please practice the dance (learn it now!) and if you can, wear red, white, green, and black clothing. Bring flags, keffiyehs, and signs.
(Link to dance practice video:
https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/DRfhuuShJYa1owofb3VVxCHxKQU98t7GqMIhEPvEesw/)

Register here to get on a bus from the Oakland/Berkeley area.
(Link to register for bus ride:
https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/DRfhuuShJYa1owofb3VVxCHxKQU98t7GqMIhEPvEesw/)

For more info & updates: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org
Contact: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net
For more information: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 5, 2025 2:09PM
