Tell Travis Air Force Base to Stop Arming Israel & to Stop Mass Deportations
Date:
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wynd Kaufmyn
Email:
Phone:
510 714 8687
Location Details:
Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA
JOIN THE PEOPLE’S ARMS EMBARGO
Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA
Main Gate: Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd
Saturday, May 31st, 10:00 am
Flash Mob Crosswalk Dance
Tell TRAVIS: Stop Arming Israel - End the Genocide
Tell TRAVIS: Stop Mass Deportations - End Ethnic Cleansing
Did you know?
Travis sends weapons to Israel AND aids in deportations!
Join our family friendly day to bring our message of peace with justice and equality for all – from every river to every sea.
Let’s make this visually stunning and powerful! Please practice the dance (learn it now!) and if you can, wear red, white, green, and black clothing. Bring flags, keffiyehs, and signs.
(Link to dance practice video:
https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/DRfhuuShJYa1owofb3VVxCHxKQU98t7GqMIhEPvEesw/)
Register here to get on a bus from the Oakland/Berkeley area.
(Link to register for bus ride:
https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/DRfhuuShJYa1owofb3VVxCHxKQU98t7GqMIhEPvEesw/)
For more info & updates: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org
Contact: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net
For more information: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 5, 2025 2:09PM
