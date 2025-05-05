Rally for SEIU 2015 Member Cliona Ward

Date:

Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Time:

7:30 AM - 8:30 AM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

via SEIU 2015

Location Details:

701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz

Join us for a press conference and rally in support of SEIU 2015 member Cliona Ward, Santa Cruz permanent resident and IHSS Worker.



Cliona was detained by ICE and is being held in a facility in Tacoma, Washington. Cliona should be home with her family and taking care of her son who has a chronic illness.



Join us to show Cliona she is not alone and her union family and community have her back.