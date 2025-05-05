top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

Rally for SEIU 2015 Member Cliona Ward

701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Date:
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Time:
7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
via SEIU 2015
Location Details:
701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Join us for a press conference and rally in support of SEIU 2015 member Cliona Ward, Santa Cruz permanent resident and IHSS Worker.

Cliona was detained by ICE and is being held in a facility in Tacoma, Washington. Cliona should be home with her family and taking care of her son who has a chronic illness.

Join us to show Cliona she is not alone and her union family and community have her back.
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Background
SC Sentinel
Mon, May 5, 2025 1:59PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
