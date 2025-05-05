From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rally for SEIU 2015 Member Cliona Ward
Date:
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Time:
7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
via SEIU 2015
Location Details:
701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Join us for a press conference and rally in support of SEIU 2015 member Cliona Ward, Santa Cruz permanent resident and IHSS Worker.
Cliona was detained by ICE and is being held in a facility in Tacoma, Washington. Cliona should be home with her family and taking care of her son who has a chronic illness.
Join us to show Cliona she is not alone and her union family and community have her back.
Cliona was detained by ICE and is being held in a facility in Tacoma, Washington. Cliona should be home with her family and taking care of her son who has a chronic illness.
Join us to show Cliona she is not alone and her union family and community have her back.
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 5, 2025 11:52AM
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Background
Mon, May 5, 2025 1:59PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network