Stand Up for Science and Sanity!
Friday, May 09, 2025
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Protest
Carol Peyser MD
Lytton Plaza
200 University Ave
Palo Alto CA
Rally: Stand Up for Science and Sanity!
Protest Against Cuts to Medical/Scientific Research & Attacks on Academic Freedom!
The third protest rally of "Stand Up for Science and Sanity" comes as assaults on fundamental medical and scientific institutions are escalating plus now the Trump regime is intruding on academic freedom and autonomy. The President of Harvard University has stood up for learning and freedom and the Silicon Valley community needs to demonstrate support. Moreover, the Senate Appropriations committee currently is reviewing a budget that slashes research and threatens services like Medicaid, while Social Security staffing cuts already are crippling service provision to the elderly.
Protest Against Cuts to Medical/Scientific Research & Attacks on Academic Freedom!
The third protest rally of "Stand Up for Science and Sanity" comes as assaults on fundamental medical and scientific institutions are escalating plus now the Trump regime is intruding on academic freedom and autonomy. The President of Harvard University has stood up for learning and freedom and the Silicon Valley community needs to demonstrate support. Moreover, the Senate Appropriations committee currently is reviewing a budget that slashes research and threatens services like Medicaid, while Social Security staffing cuts already are crippling service provision to the elderly.
For more information: https://www.scienceandsanity.org
