Stand Up for Science and Sanity!

Date:

Friday, May 09, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Carol Peyser MD

Location Details:

Lytton Plaza

200 University Ave

Palo Alto CA

Rally: Stand Up for Science and Sanity!

Live Music in the Plaza bands before & after the rally

Classic Rock band the Mad Scientists (aka Mitchell Park Band)

Redwood Souls

Raging Grannies



Protest Against Cuts to Medical/Scientific Research & Attacks on Academic Freedom!



The third protest rally of "Stand Up for Science and Sanity" comes as assaults on fundamental medical and scientific institutions are escalating plus now the Trump regime is intruding on academic freedom and autonomy. The President of Harvard University has stood up for learning and freedom and the Silicon Valley community needs to demonstrate support. Moreover, the Senate Appropriations committee currently is reviewing a budget that slashes research and threatens services like Medicaid, while Social Security staffing cuts already are crippling service provision to the elderly.

