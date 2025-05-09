top
Peninsula Government & Elections

Stand Up for Science and Sanity!

Lytton Plaza 200 University Ave Palo Alto CA
original image (1248x1412)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 09, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Carol Peyser MD
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza
200 University Ave
Palo Alto CA
Rally: Stand Up for Science and Sanity!
Live Music in the Plaza bands before & after the rally
Classic Rock band the Mad Scientists (aka Mitchell Park Band)
Redwood Souls
Raging Grannies

Where: Lytton Plaza, 200 University Ave, Palo Alto, California, 94301
Featuring: Music by Redwood Souls, the Mad Scientists and the Raging Grannies
 
Protest Against Cuts to Medical/Scientific Research & Attacks on Academic Freedom!

The third protest rally of "Stand Up for Science and Sanity" comes as assaults on fundamental medical and scientific institutions are escalating plus now the Trump regime is intruding on academic freedom and autonomy. The President of Harvard University has stood up for learning and freedom and the Silicon Valley community needs to demonstrate support. Moreover, the Senate Appropriations committee currently is reviewing a budget that slashes research and threatens services like Medicaid, while Social Security staffing cuts already are crippling service provision to the elderly.
For more information: https://www.scienceandsanity.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 5, 2025 3:22AM
