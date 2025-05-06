top
U.S. Anti-War Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

FBI, ICE & Domestic Repression - Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Online
https://www.codepink.org/cpc56
Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!

These are urgent times.

People are disappeared and beaten for expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Trump and Congress approve another tranche of 2,000 pound bombs for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, where Israel continues to block food, water and medicine. Trump’s latest executive orders unleash local police to assist in mass raids of immigrant communities, and encourage the Attorney General to pursue sanctuary cities with “legal remedies” against state and local officials for “obstruction” of law enforcement officers “carrying out their duties.”

The Washington Post reports the FBI is ramping up investigations into leaks to the news media, “in some cases using polygraph tests that current and former officials say are creating a climate of fear and intimidation.”

Throughout its history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has tracked and monitored domestic political movements-and its war on dissent is far from over. In his upcoming book, The Imperial Bureau, author Chip Gibbons explains how the FBI became an intelligence agency and launched the modern national security state.

Featured Guest:

Chip Gibbons is Policy Director of Defending Rights & Dissent, a national civil liberties organization that defends the people’s right to know and freedom to act through grassroots mobilization, public education, policy expertise, and advocacy journalism. At Defending Rights & Dissent, Chip educates members of Congress about the Constitution and edits the Gaza First Amendment Alert. A journalist and researcher focusing on the US national security state, Chip is currently working on The Imperial Bureau, forthcoming from Verso Books. His most recent piece is Mahmoud Khalil’s Battle Is Not Over for Jacobin.
