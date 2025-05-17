From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump Must Go NOW! Rally & March
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism Nor-Cal
Location Details:
Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister, San Francisco, CA
Join the call from Refuse Fascism nationwide to raise an urgent and unifying demand:
TRUMP MUST GO NOW!
Not in 2026, not in 2028, - the time to act is NOW!
The Trump/MAGA fascist regime represents an unprecedented threat to the future of people here and all around the world. But there are tens of millions of decent people in this country who hate what Trump is doing! They need to be mobilized NOW to stop this fascism in its tracks and create the conditions where Trump is removed from power.
Come together with others who refuse to be silent and complicit, uniting all who can be united from a broad diversity of perspectives to raise and win the demand: The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go NOW!!!"
Contact info:
Instagram: @refusefascism.norcal
Email: norcal [at] refusefascism.org
For more information: http://refusefascism.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 4, 2025 8:32PM
