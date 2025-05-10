Tesla Takedown x 2 - Stanford Mall

Date:

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Tesla Showroom • Stanford Shopping Center

660 Stanford Shopping Center

Palo Alto, CA 94304

Every 2nd Saturday of the month, we double the fun and takedown Tesla back-to-back.



Why?



Economic Justice. That's why.



CALSTRS and CALPERS: Divest from Tesla Funds NOW!



City of Palo Alto: Divest from Tesla Funds NOW!



STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER. WE ARE THE MANY. THEY ARE THE FEW. JOIN US.



This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police, including if we are asked to leave.



Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!



No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!



In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.



Free Ulises, Free Kilmar, Free Khalil. Free them all!



Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla #DueProcess #LatinoFreeze