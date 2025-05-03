top
California East Bay San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

May Day 2025 Bay Area Voices on Labor, Fascism, AI, Union Busting, Immigrant Raids & Class

by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 3, 2025 5:22PM
On international workers day on May 1, 2025 , unionists and working people rallied, spoke out and marched in throughout the Bay Area. These were some of the voices of working people taking action on May Day.
On May Day An ATU member in Oakland Protesting Gestapo Tactics By ICE
original image (1470x1294)
May Day 2025 Bay Area Voices On Labor, Fascism, AI, Union Busting, Immigrant Raids & Class Struggle In San Francisco & Oakland

On International workers day, May 1, 2025 tens of thousands of workers struck, rallied and marched. Workers spoke out about the attacks on working people, the trade war, AI, systemic racism and the attack on immigrants and democratic rights. They also discussed the frontal attack on union rights by Trump and the fascists controlling the government and the racist campaign against immigrants and Palestinian activists on the campuses.

Additional Media:

Black May Day SEIU Black Workers & Community At SF General Join Fight Against Union Busting & Racism
https://youtu.be/lazpzrkrhxw

On International Workers Day, 2025 ILWU 10 Members Speak Out In Oakland About Unions & Struggle.
https://youtu.be/uJ0vQ10cwqU

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/LzLGgeOmvPU
UPTE Members For Palestine Rallied At The UPTE CWA Strike At SF General Hospital
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 3, 2025 5:22PM
sm_on_may_day_upte_members_for_palestine_at_sf_general.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
UPTE CWA members for Palestine rallied and joined the strike of CWA UPTE members against UC. UC is spending millions of dollars on union busting law firms to fight the unions and continue the downsizing the layoffs.
https://youtu.be/LzLGgeOmvPU
Deplorable Oligarchs At SF May Day March
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 3, 2025 5:22PM
sm_may_day_deplorable_oligarachs.jpg
original image (3774x2147)
Some of the march at SF May Day on Market St.
https://youtu.be/LzLGgeOmvPU
On May Day Stop The War On Workers
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 3, 2025 5:22PM
sm_may_day_ilwu_stop_the_war_on_workers_aaron_wright.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 Vice President Aaron Wright's cap Stop The War On Workers
https://youtu.be/LzLGgeOmvPU
Black Workers March On May Day At SF General Hospital
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 3, 2025 5:22PM
sm_may_day_black_workers_sf_gen_5-1-25.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Black workers marched on May Day at the UPTE CWA strike at San Francisco General Hospital
https://youtu.be/LzLGgeOmvPU
Stop The Killing Of Our Children
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 3, 2025 5:22PM
sm_img_0269.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On May Day mothers spoke about the murder of their children and the fight against the terror and murders.
https://youtu.be/LzLGgeOmvPU
ILWU 10 Banner At Oakland Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 3, 2025 5:22PM
sm_img_0317.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The ILWU Local 10 banner at the Oakland May Day March
https://youtu.be/LzLGgeOmvPU
