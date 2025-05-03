From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day 2025 Bay Area Voices on Labor, Fascism, AI, Union Busting, Immigrant Raids & Class
On international workers day on May 1, 2025 , unionists and working people rallied, spoke out and marched in throughout the Bay Area. These were some of the voices of working people taking action on May Day.
May Day 2025 Bay Area Voices On Labor, Fascism, AI, Union Busting, Immigrant Raids & Class Struggle In San Francisco & Oakland
On International workers day, May 1, 2025 tens of thousands of workers struck, rallied and marched. Workers spoke out about the attacks on working people, the trade war, AI, systemic racism and the attack on immigrants and democratic rights. They also discussed the frontal attack on union rights by Trump and the fascists controlling the government and the racist campaign against immigrants and Palestinian activists on the campuses.
Additional Media:
Black May Day SEIU Black Workers & Community At SF General Join Fight Against Union Busting & Racism
https://youtu.be/lazpzrkrhxw
On International Workers Day, 2025 ILWU 10 Members Speak Out In Oakland About Unions & Struggle.
https://youtu.be/uJ0vQ10cwqU
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/LzLGgeOmvPU
