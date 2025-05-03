On international workers day on May 1, 2025 , unionists and working people rallied, spoke out and marched in throughout the Bay Area. These were some of the voices of working people taking action on May Day.

May Day 2025 Bay Area Voices On Labor, Fascism, AI, Union Busting, Immigrant Raids & Class Struggle In San Francisco & OaklandOn International workers day, May 1, 2025 tens of thousands of workers struck, rallied and marched. Workers spoke out about the attacks on working people, the trade war, AI, systemic racism and the attack on immigrants and democratic rights. They also discussed the frontal attack on union rights by Trump and the fascists controlling the government and the racist campaign against immigrants and Palestinian activists on the campuses.Production of Labor Video Project