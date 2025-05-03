From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: Tesla Takedown - Demand CalSTRS Board sell TSLA Stock Now!
Date:
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Time:
11:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Concerned educators
Location Details:
CalSTRS board meeting
100 Waterfront Place
West Sacramento, CA 95605
Comment in person or during livestream with phone call to
comment line to urge CalSTRS to divest from Telsa stock now!
100 Waterfront Place
West Sacramento, CA 95605
Comment in person or during livestream with phone call to
comment line to urge CalSTRS to divest from Telsa stock now!
Public School Teachers and Retired Teachers:
Wednesday, May 07, 2025 - Board meeting starts at 11:15 AM
As of its last report on 12/31/2024, CalSTRS had more than a billion dollars of public school teachers’ retirement savings in Tesla stock. If they’ve sold any Tesla stock since then, they haven’t announced it. Tell CalSTRS to sell TSLA, all of it, now!
CalSTRS board meeting
Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 11:15 a.m.
100 Waterfront Pl., West Sacramento, CA 95605
There’s free parking in the CalSTRS garage for CalSTRS members with validation at the guard desk in the front lobby.
Or join via livestream while using comment phone line: CalSTRS board meetings are livestreamed. You can comment during the meeting in person or by phone (866-236-6010)
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 3, 2025 5:02PM
Link to action
Sat, May 3, 2025 5:04PM
