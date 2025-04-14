top
Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 5/4/2025
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Boycott Chevron Picket!

A sign that says Boycott Chevron, Picket in Solidarity with Palestine
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
nofuel4apartheid
Location Details:
Chevron Gas Station 5500 Telegraph Ave, Oakland CA
Hey y'all! Join us on May 4 for a spirited Chevron Boycott picket line. Bring signs & banners--or just show up!

More info:
https://afsc.org/BoycottChevron
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/nofuel4apartheid...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 3, 2025 12:11PM
§Boycott Chevron!
by Amy
Mon, Apr 14, 2025 6:55PM
Temescal Chevron
5500 Telegraph Avenue
Telegraph & 55th, Oakland

Join a monthly demonstration at the Chevron in Temescal | 5500 Telegraph in Oakland | FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH, 1-3 PM

Signs and chants will be provided. Bring your energy!

Israel’s genocide machine couldn’t run without power from Chevron. Israel’s war on Gaza and Occupation of Palestine contributes to the climate catastrophe. Chevron supplies light and energy via it’s operation and co-ownership of two major Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean.

Chevron’s extraction activities are funneling millions of dollars in tax revenues to Israeli government coffers, directly fueling Israel’s system of settler colonialism and violence against all Palestinians. In 2022, those revenues amounted to over $462 million.
BDS is a global nonviolent Palestinian led movement, we demand that Chevron immediately cut its contracts with genocidal Israel, and end its role in climate
devastation globally.

Following in the tradition of the anti-apartheid gas station boycotts of the 60s & 70s, Palestinians and allies are building a global movement to hold Chevron accountable for its crimes through a coordinated boycott of Chevron gas stations and products around the world.

Join the campaign: Pledge to #BoycottChevron now at bit.ly/boycottchevron.

Learn more: boycottchevron.info
by nofuel4apartheid
Sat, May 3, 2025 12:11PM
A picture of a previous protest at this same location, people are holding large banners
original image (1080x1350)
https://www.instagram.com/nofuel4apartheid...
