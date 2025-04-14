Temescal Chevron

5500 Telegraph Avenue

Telegraph & 55th, Oakland



Join a monthly demonstration at the Chevron in Temescal | 5500 Telegraph in Oakland | FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH, 1-3 PM



Signs and chants will be provided. Bring your energy!



Israel’s genocide machine couldn’t run without power from Chevron. Israel’s war on Gaza and Occupation of Palestine contributes to the climate catastrophe. Chevron supplies light and energy via it’s operation and co-ownership of two major Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean.



Chevron’s extraction activities are funneling millions of dollars in tax revenues to Israeli government coffers, directly fueling Israel’s system of settler colonialism and violence against all Palestinians. In 2022, those revenues amounted to over $462 million.

BDS is a global nonviolent Palestinian led movement, we demand that Chevron immediately cut its contracts with genocidal Israel, and end its role in climate

devastation globally.



Following in the tradition of the anti-apartheid gas station boycotts of the 60s & 70s, Palestinians and allies are building a global movement to hold Chevron accountable for its crimes through a coordinated boycott of Chevron gas stations and products around the world.



Join the campaign: Pledge to #BoycottChevron now at bit.ly/boycottchevron.



Learn more: boycottchevron.info