Boycott Chevron Picket!
Sunday, May 04, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
nofuel4apartheid
Chevron Gas Station 5500 Telegraph Ave, Oakland CA
Hey y'all! Join us on May 4 for a spirited Chevron Boycott picket line. Bring signs & banners--or just show up!
More info:
https://afsc.org/BoycottChevron
https://afsc.org/BoycottChevron
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/nofuel4apartheid...
