top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/8/2025
Palestine South Bay

"LYD" Film Screening and Q&A with Co-Director Rami Younis

LYD Film
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
Join the Arab American Cultural Center for a community screening of Lyd, a Sci Fi Documentary: A story of a city that once connected Palestine to the world – what it once was, what it is now, and what it could have become.

Following the film screening, Lyd co-director Rami Younis will join in person for a Q&A session.

Lyd in Exile is a feature-length, sci-fi documentary that shares multiple pasts, presents, and futures of the city of Lyd in Palestine/Israel. From the perspective of the city herself, voiced by Palestinian actress Maisa Abd Elhadi, the viewer is guided through the lifespan of a five-thousand-year-old city and its residents. Lyd was once a thriving Palestinian city with a rich history. In 636AD, It was even considered the first capital of Palestine. When the State of Israel was founded in 1948, Lyd became an Israeli city, and in the process, hundreds of Lyd’s Palestinian residents were massacred by Israeli forces, and most of the city’s 50,000 Palestinian residents were exiled. Today, the city has a Jewish Israeli majority and a Palestinian minority and is disinvested and divided by racism and violence. For Palestinians, Lyd’s story is a painful and tragic fall from grace, which is why our film dares to ask the question: what would the city be like had the Israeli occupation of Lyd never happened?

About the Director and Producer Rami Younis:

A Palestinian filmmaker, Rami Younis is a writer and journalist from Lyd. He is a former Fellow at the Harvard Divinity School. He was as a main contributor to the online magazine +972 and served as editor and a member of the founding collective of its Hebrew sister site, “local call”, a journalistic project designed to challenge Israeli mainstream journalism outlets. Rami is also co-founder and manager of the first ever “Palestine Music Expo”, an event that connects the local Palestinian music scene to the world wide industry. Rami was also the first ever host and founder of the Arabic-language daily critical news show, “On the Other Hand” – which called out figures in power positions and debunked fake news spread by them.

https://lydinexile.com
For more information: http://Tinyurl.com/LydSJ
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 3, 2025 11:37AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code