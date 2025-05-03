From the Open-Publishing Calendar
U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues Report Prioritizes Women and Destructive Mining
Women's rights, an end to Russia's aggression in the Ukraine, and the protection of Indigenous Peoples from mining, specifically the abuses of critical minerals extraction, were priorities of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in its final report as it concluded on Friday afternoon in New York.
U.N. Permanent Forum Concludes: Women's Rights and Destructive Mining among Priorities
By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, May 3, 2025
NEW YORK -- Women's rights, an end to Russia's aggression in the Ukraine, and the protection of Indigenous Peoples from mining, specifically the abuses of critical minerals extraction, were priorities of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in its final report, as it concluded its two week session on Friday afternoon in New York.
Aluki Kotierk, Inuk and chair, praised the Indigenous youths at this year's forum, and the inspiration they brought. The rights of Indigenous women were a priority in the Forum's final report.
"Indigenous women are at the frontlines, not only surviving, but transforming the conditions of their people," Chair Kotierk said.
Speaking on the criminalization of Indigenous leaders who defend their land, people and resources, she said, "Their struggle is not only for their people, it is for all of us, for future generations, for biodiversity and climate balance."
"We affirm that defending Mother Earth is not a crime, it is a responsibility."
While some advances have been made, the Forum's final report concludes that much more must be done to advance the implementation of the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Calling for a just transition, the report states Indigenous Peoples' rights must be respected. Free, prior and informed consent must be given on projects on their lands. These rights include the right to reject projects. Further, the report states that buffer zones should be created to protect Indigenous Peoples lands from extractive industries.
Mining projects must be immediately halted in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Russia Federation and Sweden, the final report states.
Further, countries were urged to monitor mercury from gold mining.
The final report calls on Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua and Iraq to ensure protection of human rights defenders and ensure rights to land. This includes protection of Kichwa human rights defenders and those in voluntary isolation in Ecuador; imprisoned Mosquitia in Nicaragua; recognition of Indigenous in Iraq; and a review of legislation which is a threat to Indigenous human rights defenders in Peru.
The issues stated in the final report, a series of documents, include the sterilization of Indigenous women; rights of Indigenous in Greenland; need to halt Enbridge's Line 5; and calls or the protection of Indigenous Peoples in regions of armed conflict.
In keeping with this year's focus, the final report highlights the need for implementation of the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
The Permanent Forum urged the United States to seat the delegate of the Cherokee Nation in the House of Representatives. It welcomed the adoption of the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples by the Pawnee, Ho-Chunk, Yurok and Muscogee (Creek) Nations, as stated in the Forum's final report.
Read more from the Forum's final report at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/05/un-permanent-forum-concludes-womens.html
