top
Indybay
Indybay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature

Mayday! Mayday! Our Democracy Under Attack!

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
San Francisco May Day rally and marchers see emergency
San Francisco May Day rally and marchers see emergency
original image (1000x1369)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, May 1, 2025) - People gathered in front of City Hall for the rally celebrating May Day, the worker's holiday created to "honor the martyrs" that is celebrated throughout the world. It originated in Chicago in 1886 when four labor activists were hung for a crime they did not commit.

If there was one sign that summed up the tone of this year's May Day event, it was the one that shouted "MayDay! Mayday! Mayday! our democracy is under attack!" There were many signs on the theme of a democracy in danger and making comparisons to Germany's descent into Nazism.

By world May Day standards, it wasn't huge. Perhaps a couple of thousand people. The last May Day march in Europe that I covered took five hours to pass the place where I stood on a wide Paris boulevard. Americans are just not that political any more. Maybe the trauma of Trump we are beginning to undergo will change all that.

Along with the pro-labor signs and banners, there were many that heaped derision and contempt on Trump. "Fuck Trump" signs were abundant.

The City Hall rally morphed into a march on Market Street heading towards the Embarcadero. As the marchers approached their first stop, the building on Sansome Street housing ICE, a chant of three words, "Trump must go" repeatedly swelled from the crowd. The chant got louder and louder, we almost had a mob. But not quite.

After a short rally, the march headed to the Embarcadero where it dispersed.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_02-12125-z8a_2563.jpg
original image (1000x1005)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_03-12125-z8a_2585.jpg
original image (1225x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_04-12125-z8a_2605.jpg
original image (1274x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_05-12125-z8a_2642.jpg
original image (1436x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_06-12125-z8a_2647.jpg
original image (1000x1379)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_07-12125-z8a_2674.jpg
original image (1301x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_08-12125-z8a_2680.jpg
original image (1405x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_09-12125-z8b_1395.jpg
original image (1362x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_10-12125-z8b_1486.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_11-12125-z8b_1493.jpg
original image (1347x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_12-12125-z8b_1498.jpg
original image (1539x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_13-12125-z8a_2799.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_14-12125-z8a_2849.jpg
original image (1051x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_15-12125-z8a_2866.jpg
original image (1313x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_16-12125-z8b_1537.jpg
original image (1271x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_17-12125-z8b_1578.jpg
original image (1515x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_18-12125-z8b_1588.jpg
original image (1000x2106)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_19-12125-z8a_3005.jpg
original image (1207x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, May 3, 2025 9:59AM
sm_20-12125-z8b_1595.jpg
original image (1233x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code