5th Annual Liberation Paddle Out

Date:

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Black Surf Santa Cruz

Location Details:

Cowell Beach, 100 Beach St, Santa Cruz

The 2025 Liberation Paddle Out is almost here, and you’re invited to our FIFTH annual celebration at Cowell Beach in honor of Juneteenth—a powerful day of remembrance, freedom, and Black joy. 🖤



✨ RSVP NOW—registration is open at blacksurfsantacruz.org/lpo2025



Join us as we commemorate Juneteenth by coming together in community to reclaim space, celebrate liberation, and connect through ocean play, healing, and joy. Whether you’re paddling out for the first time or cheering from the shore, this day is for you.



📍 Cowell Beach, Santa Cruz, CA

📆 Saturday, June 15, 2025

🎶 Live DJ: @thatsmaigirl | 🏄🏾‍♀️ Free gear + surf lessons | 🍽️ Food by @areperia831 | 🏖️ Games, raffles & community vibes



Want to support the LPO?! Here’s what we need:



✅ Volunteers — sign-up on our website!

✅ Monetary donations — help us reach our community fundraising goal! (link in bio for fundraiser, venmo/paypal: @blacksurfsantacruz, or head over to our site for more ways to donate.) Please write “paddle-out” in the notes to include your name on our community surf board!

✅ Donations for our raffle — prizes & giveaways welcome!

✅ Corporate Sponsors — help us expand our impact!

✅ Spread the word — tag your crew & bring a friend!