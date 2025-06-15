From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
5th Annual Liberation Paddle Out
Date:
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Black Surf Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Cowell Beach, 100 Beach St, Santa Cruz
The 2025 Liberation Paddle Out is almost here, and you’re invited to our FIFTH annual celebration at Cowell Beach in honor of Juneteenth—a powerful day of remembrance, freedom, and Black joy. 🖤
✨ RSVP NOW—registration is open at blacksurfsantacruz.org/lpo2025
Join us as we commemorate Juneteenth by coming together in community to reclaim space, celebrate liberation, and connect through ocean play, healing, and joy. Whether you’re paddling out for the first time or cheering from the shore, this day is for you.
📍 Cowell Beach, Santa Cruz, CA
📆 Saturday, June 15, 2025
🎶 Live DJ: @thatsmaigirl | 🏄🏾♀️ Free gear + surf lessons | 🍽️ Food by @areperia831 | 🏖️ Games, raffles & community vibes
Want to support the LPO?! Here’s what we need:
✅ Volunteers — sign-up on our website!
✅ Monetary donations — help us reach our community fundraising goal! (link in bio for fundraiser, venmo/paypal: @blacksurfsantacruz, or head over to our site for more ways to donate.) Please write “paddle-out” in the notes to include your name on our community surf board!
✅ Donations for our raffle — prizes & giveaways welcome!
✅ Corporate Sponsors — help us expand our impact!
✅ Spread the word — tag your crew & bring a friend!
✨ RSVP NOW—registration is open at blacksurfsantacruz.org/lpo2025
Join us as we commemorate Juneteenth by coming together in community to reclaim space, celebrate liberation, and connect through ocean play, healing, and joy. Whether you’re paddling out for the first time or cheering from the shore, this day is for you.
📍 Cowell Beach, Santa Cruz, CA
📆 Saturday, June 15, 2025
🎶 Live DJ: @thatsmaigirl | 🏄🏾♀️ Free gear + surf lessons | 🍽️ Food by @areperia831 | 🏖️ Games, raffles & community vibes
Want to support the LPO?! Here’s what we need:
✅ Volunteers — sign-up on our website!
✅ Monetary donations — help us reach our community fundraising goal! (link in bio for fundraiser, venmo/paypal: @blacksurfsantacruz, or head over to our site for more ways to donate.) Please write “paddle-out” in the notes to include your name on our community surf board!
✅ Donations for our raffle — prizes & giveaways welcome!
✅ Corporate Sponsors — help us expand our impact!
✅ Spread the word — tag your crew & bring a friend!
For more information: https://www.blacksurfsantacruz.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 3, 2025 8:29AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network