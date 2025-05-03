From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Beyond the Bridge Film - A Solution to Homelessness
Date:
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Community Action Board
Location Details:
Green Valley Cinema, 1125 S Green Valley Rd, Watsonville
Beyond the Bridge Film - A Solution to Homelessness
Presented by Community Action Board and Housing for Health Partnership
Join us for a FREE screening of Beyond the Bridge in Watsonville as part of a community-wide conversation to address housing and homelessness in Santa Cruz County. Learn how we can solve homelessness through comprehensive solutions—housing, supportive services, and tackling the root causes.
Please RSVP below if you plan to attend.
Wednesday, May 7 at 6 p.m.
Doors at 5:30 p.m., film begins at 6 p.m.
Green Valley Cinema
1125 S Green Valley Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076
#####
Acompáñenos a esta proyección y forme parte de una comunitaria sobre vivienda y falta de vivienda en el condado de Santa Cruz. Conozca cómo podemos resolver esta problemática mediante soluciones integrales.
La entrada es gratuita. ¡Regístrese y reserve su lugar hoy mismo!
Miércoles, 7 de mayo
Puertas abren a las 5:30, la película comienza a las 6 p.m.
Green Valley Cinema, 1125 S Green Valley Road, Watsonville
RSVP: https://mailchi.mp/santacruzcounty/beyond-the-bridge-event-2025
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 3, 2025 8:19AM
