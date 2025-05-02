19th Annual Mothers Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace

Date:

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mothers Day Bridge Walk Planners

Location Details:

WE HONOR THE MOTHERS OF GAZA

LET GAZA LIVE

FREE PALESTINE



Palestine will be front and center, as the horrors of Israel's 19 month genocidal campaign against the people of Palestine continues. This 21st century holocaust in Gaza MUST end. Demand an end to forced starvation, endless drone attacks on innocents, illegal occupation and brutal ongoing ethnic cleansing. No US Tax $$ for Arms to Israel! HANDS OFF GAZA! Palestine will be free, from the river to the sea for all people!



Abolish War! What is it Good For?

ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!



Rise Up San Francisco for Gaza and Global Peace!



Bring your signs & keffiyehs. Bring your grandmother, mother, father, children and grandchildren or just bring yourselves.



Everyone welcome. Some signs provided.

(Signs greater than 2' x 3' not allowed on bridge.)

Banners and larger signs allowed at plaza only.

Flag poles aren't permitted on the bridge, though a flag can always be worn as a cape!