Palestine
Indybay
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

19th Annual Mothers Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace

2024 Bridge Walk Group Shot
original image (1280x626)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mothers Day Bridge Walk Planners
Location Details:
11:45 am: Gather in the Plaza at the SF end of the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Arrive at least 30 min. early due to limited parking.
Better yet: BE GREEN AND CARPOOL or USE PUBLIC TRANSIT
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80 and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
WE HONOR THE MOTHERS OF GAZA
LET GAZA LIVE
FREE PALESTINE

Palestine will be front and center, as the horrors of Israel's 19 month genocidal campaign against the people of Palestine continues. This 21st century holocaust in Gaza MUST end. Demand an end to forced starvation, endless drone attacks on innocents, illegal occupation and brutal ongoing ethnic cleansing. No US Tax $$ for Arms to Israel! HANDS OFF GAZA! Palestine will be free, from the river to the sea for all people!

Abolish War! What is it Good For?
ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!

Rise Up San Francisco for Gaza and Global Peace!

Bring your signs & keffiyehs. Bring your grandmother, mother, father, children and grandchildren or just bring yourselves.

Everyone welcome. Some signs provided.
(Signs greater than 2' x 3' not allowed on bridge.)
Banners and larger signs allowed at plaza only.
Flag poles aren't permitted on the bridge, though a flag can always be worn as a cape!
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 2, 2025 7:44PM
§2024 Family Shot
by Mothers Day Bridge Walk Planners
Fri, May 2, 2025 7:44PM
Renay Davis (center) and family
Our 2025 Mothers Day Bridge Walk is dedicated to Renay Davis, a dedicated activist for Peace. We miss her.
