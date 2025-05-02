top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

#Bare2Breakers Weekenders’ SF Naked Bike Ride

Saturday 17 May San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
mARTy
Location Details:
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park / The Embarcadero & Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94105
Come out — #BareAsYouDare or give your #Bay2Breakers costume an extra appearance — & join this fun Ride&AfterParty to parade & protest for more Environmental protection & promote Traffic Safety for all road users as part of this annual global & seasonal local grass roots movement.

Saturday May 17 2025 
11:00am GATHERING
12pm/Noon START 
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
San Francisco USA

Route/Map : ridewithgps.com/routes/49435539 an 8.5miles Circuit ( with OPTIONAL Scenic Route Detour, 21.6miles GiGiBridge Xing & Battery Spencer, Circuit )
For more information: https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/wiki/S...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 2, 2025 3:02PM
§Exercise & Enjoy #ThePureSuitOfHappiness
by mARTy
Fri, May 2, 2025 3:02PM
Saturday 17 May San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride
original image (1224x1224)
Exercise & Enjoy #ThePureSuitOfHappiness — #BareAsYouDare or give your #Bare2Breakers #Bay2Breakers outfit some extra exposure.
https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/wiki/S...
§Exercise & Enjoy #ThePureSuitOfHappiness
by mARTy
Fri, May 2, 2025 3:02PM
Saturday 17 May San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride
original image (1728x2592)
Exercise & Enjoy #ThePureSuitOfHappiness — #BareAsYouDare or give your #Bare2Breakers #Bay2Breakers outfit some extra exposure.
https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/wiki/S...
