#Bare2Breakers Weekenders’ SF Naked Bike Ride

Date:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

mARTy

Location Details:

Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park / The Embarcadero & Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94105

Come out — #BareAsYouDare or give your #Bay2Breakers costume an extra appearance — & join this fun Ride&AfterParty to parade & protest for more Environmental protection & promote Traffic Safety for all road users as part of this annual global & seasonal local grass roots movement.



Saturday May 17 2025

11:00am GATHERING

12pm/Noon START

Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street

San Francisco USA



Route/Map : ridewithgps.com/routes/49435539 an 8.5miles Circuit ( with OPTIONAL Scenic Route Detour, 21.6miles GiGiBridge Xing & Battery Spencer, Circuit )

