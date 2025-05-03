top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Labor & Workers

Seaside - May Day! Save Our Democracy

Monterey Peninsula Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon Del Rey Blvd, Seaside
original image (690x897)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong
Location Details:
Monterey Peninsula Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon Del Rey Blvd, Seaside
Across the country—from fruit fields in California to classrooms in Chicago, from kitchens in Queens to loading docks in Atlanta—working people are rising up. We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, housing over homelessness.

Musk, Trump and their fellow profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. They want to erase labor rights, break our unions, and silence immigrant voices.

We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status.

They’re defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence. This is a war on working people—and we will not stand down.

This May Day, we will turn the page. This is the beginning of a new era—one where working families lead, immigrants are protected, and no one is left behind. This is not charity. This is not a request. We are reclaiming our power from corporate elites, and we will not be intimidated by Trump, Musk, or their billionaire backers. They’ve ruled for too long. Their time is up.

STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER. WE ARE THE MANY. THEY ARE THE FEW. THIS IS MAY DAY. JOIN US.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/777686/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 2, 2025 11:53AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
