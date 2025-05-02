top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/3/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Community Gathering with Dolores Huerta

Behind MacQuiddy Elementary School in Watsonville – Entrance near 95 Wagner Rd.
original image (1458x932)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
CORA
Location Details:
Behind MacQuiddy Elementary School in Watsonville – Entrance near 95 Wagner Rd.
Join us this Saturday, May 3 at 10AM behind MacQuiddy Elementary School in Watsonville for a powerful community event featuring legendary farmworker organizer and activist Dolores Huerta, as we come together to demand healthier, safer farming practices in the Pajaro Valley. This event is hosted by the Campaign for Organic & Regenerative Agriculture (CORA).

Dolores will be joined by community leaders and concerned residents to speak out against the continued use of toxic pesticides near our homes and schools—and to call for a transition to organic and regenerative agriculture.

Recent data shows childhood cancer rates in Santa Cruz County are 38% higher than the state average. It's time for companies like Driscoll’s to protect our communities and lead the way by eliminating harmful pesticides near where children live and learn.

📅 When: Saturday, May 3 at 10:00 AM
📍 Where: Dirt road behind MacQuiddy Elementary School, Watsonville
Entrance near 95 Wagner Rd

Let’s stand together for a healthier future for our children and our land.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1886865912...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 2, 2025 10:42AM
§
by CORA
Fri, May 2, 2025 10:42AM
sm_community_gathering_with_dolores_huerta_2.jpg
original image (1460x874)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1886865912...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code