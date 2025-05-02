From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Gathering with Dolores Huerta
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
CORA
Location Details:
Behind MacQuiddy Elementary School in Watsonville – Entrance near 95 Wagner Rd.
Join us this Saturday, May 3 at 10AM behind MacQuiddy Elementary School in Watsonville for a powerful community event featuring legendary farmworker organizer and activist Dolores Huerta, as we come together to demand healthier, safer farming practices in the Pajaro Valley. This event is hosted by the Campaign for Organic & Regenerative Agriculture (CORA).
Dolores will be joined by community leaders and concerned residents to speak out against the continued use of toxic pesticides near our homes and schools—and to call for a transition to organic and regenerative agriculture.
Recent data shows childhood cancer rates in Santa Cruz County are 38% higher than the state average. It's time for companies like Driscoll’s to protect our communities and lead the way by eliminating harmful pesticides near where children live and learn.
📅 When: Saturday, May 3 at 10:00 AM
📍 Where: Dirt road behind MacQuiddy Elementary School, Watsonville
Entrance near 95 Wagner Rd
Let’s stand together for a healthier future for our children and our land.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1886865912...
