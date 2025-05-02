top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Racial Justice

Black May Day: SEIU Black Workers/Community at SF General Join Fight Against Racism & Union

by Labor Video Project
Fri, May 2, 2025 9:23AM
The first Black May Day in San Francisco took place at San Francisco General Strike and joined the UCSF UPTE workers who went on an unfair labor practice strike against the lack of staffing and union busting by the UC management and regents. The speak out of Black workers about the systemic racism and police murders was addressed as well as the housing and gentrification issues were also brought out.
Black Workers March On May Day At SF General Hospital
original image (3520x1980)
Black May Day SEIU Black Workers & Community At SF General Join Fight Against Union Busting & Racism

UCSF UPTE striking workers rallied on International Workers Day at SF General Hospital and Black workers and community activists held a Black May Day and spoke out about the strike and the systemic racism. UC management and regents are spending millions on union busting lawyers and there is an attack on all public workers. Black workers in SEIU 1021 at General Hospital & the schools and community members spoke out about the systemic racists conditions and attacks facing Black workers and community members who have been murdered and pushed out of San Francisco.

Speakers also connected the struggle against the genocide in Gaza with the attacks on workers at UCSF who are speaking out to defend the Palestinian people. They also reported on the contracting out and destruction of public jobs using so called "non-profits" t destroy the public sector.

UCSF suspended Dr. Rupa Marya also spoke about the UC managements attempts to fire her for speaking out about the systemic racism against Black, Brown and Native American patients and also against the US supported genocide on Gaza.

Mothers who have lost their children also spoke out and their fight for justice and the role of systemic racism in the healthcare system.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormdia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/lazpzrkrhxw
§UCSF Suspended Dr. Rupa Marya Who Was Fighting For Black Communities & Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Fri, May 2, 2025 9:23AM
sm_img_0256.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF Dr. Rupa Marya has been suspended by UCSF management for fighting for Black, Brown and Indigenous people and the people of Palestine.
https://youtu.be/lazpzrkrhxw
§Workers At The UCSF UPTE Strike Rally At SF General
by Labor Video Project
Fri, May 2, 2025 9:23AM
sm_img_0247.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UPTE UCSF workers struck and rallied at SF General Hospital and talked about the massive understaffing and union busting by the UC management and regents.
https://youtu.be/lazpzrkrhxw
§UCSF UPTE Strike Rally With Black Workers May Day Rally
by Labor Video Project
Fri, May 2, 2025 9:23AM
sm_may_day_sf_gen_crowd_at_rally_5-1-25.jpg
original image (4031x2519)
UCSF UPTE strikers joined Black Workers May Day at SF General Hospital.
https://youtu.be/lazpzrkrhxw
§Mothers of Black Youth Murdered Spoke Out On Black May Day
by Labor Video Project
Fri, May 2, 2025 9:23AM
sm_may_day_sf_gen_black_mother_5-1-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Family members and mothers spoke out about the murder of their children and family members and the systemic racism that leads to these conditions.
https://youtu.be/lazpzrkrhxw
