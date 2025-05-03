top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay

Hikers for Palestine

Point Isabel Parking Lot, 2406 Rydin Rd, Richmond, CA 94804
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Point Isabel Parking Lot, 2406 Rydin Rd, Richmond, CA 94804
Join Hikers for Palestine this Saturday, 5/3/25 at 2pm. We’ll walk along the San Francisco Bay Trail, starting at Point Isabel and ending at Barbara and Jay Vincent Park. The four-mile, out-and-back trail is flat and scenic, and will take about two hours total. Our goal is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces, while recharging through the healing power of community and nature. We ask for a donation of $5–$20 to Prosthetics for Palestine through our fundraiser page on their website: https://prostheticsforpalestine.betterworld.org/campaigns/prosthetics-palestine-house-part/p/hikers-palestine. You may make the donation in advance or scan our QR code. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Bring your keffiyehs and other symbols of Palestine, and don’t forget to bring water, snacks, sunblock, and to wear layers and comfy shoes. We’ll meet at the Point Isabel Parking Lot, 2406 Rydin Rd, Richmond, CA 94804. We look forward to seeing you there!
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 2, 2025 12:00AM
