top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/3/2025
Palestine East Bay Education & Student Activism Immigrant Rights

The Assault on Campus Free Speech

The Starry Plough Pub 3101 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94705
Download PDF (240.0KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Join us for Suds, Snacks & Socialism as we discuss The Assault on Campus Free
Speech. We’ll examine the repression of the Palestinian solidarity movements on
campus, the Trump administration’s revocation of 1,500 student visas, and the
important role student activism plays in the fight for Palestinian liberation.

Speakers are:
Michael T Workman – Award winning filmmaker; co-director of The
Encampments
Lari Cursaro – U.C. Berkeley graduate student in Public Policy
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks.
Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 1, 2025 9:38PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code