The Assault on Campus Free Speech

Date:

Saturday, May 03, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee

Email:

Location Details:

The Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94705

Join us for Suds, Snacks & Socialism as we discuss The Assault on Campus Free

Speech. We’ll examine the repression of the Palestinian solidarity movements on

campus, the Trump administration’s revocation of 1,500 student visas, and the

important role student activism plays in the fight for Palestinian liberation.



Speakers are:

Michael T Workman – Award winning filmmaker; co-director of The

Encampments

Lari Cursaro – U.C. Berkeley graduate student in Public Policy

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks.

Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations.

An open discussion will follow the presentations.

We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.

This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,

the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.