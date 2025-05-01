From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stanford/Palo Alto Tesla Takedown Solidarity with Workers!
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wolves
Location Details:
Stanford Shopping Center is located between El Camino Real and Sand Hill Rd
Join us ...this May Day is a special event. (Protests are usually on Saturdays.)
Lots of foot traffic ... lots of honks from shoppers in the parking lot too!
(Parking has not been a problem in the shopping center.)
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 1, 2025 3:10PM
