Stanford/Palo Alto Tesla Takedown Solidarity with Workers!

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Wolves

Location Details:

Stanford Shopping Center is located between El Camino Real and Sand Hill Rd

The Tesla show room is at the end of Plum Dr. off Sand Hill Rd. Palo Alto

Join us ...this May Day is a special event. (Protests are usually on Saturdays.)

Lots of foot traffic ... lots of honks from shoppers in the parking lot too!

(Parking has not been a problem in the shopping center.)

