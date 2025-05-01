From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Know Your Rights Card
Know your rights for citizens, green card and visa holders
Know Your Rights Card
May 1, 2025
URL: https://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/Newsreports/KnowYourRights.html
Know your rights when travel for citizens, green card and visa holders
U.S. citizens and green card holders have the right to refuse to answer questions from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and cannot be denied entry. However, those officers can cause delays for you.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), you are not entitled to an attorney under the first and second inspection by CBP. But you can request one, and it’s a good idea to have an attorney in mind.
Temporary visa holders can be denied entry to the United States for refusing to answer questions at the border.
If you’re a green card holder and immigration officials detain you while reentering the U.S., remember that only an immigration judge can revoke your green card. You have the right to request a hearing, but expect delays due to a backlog in immigration courts. Legal residents should never sign Form I-407, “Record of Abandonment of Lawful Permanent Resident Status.” Robinson said, if you are asked to sign an I-407, say, “No, I want to see a judge.”
Immigration authorities may ask to inspect your phone or laptop and could attempt to log in if you use your face or fingerprint to unlock your device. Consider turning off that feature and using a password. The ACLU has more advice on how you can prepare your devices for travel.
Travel with as little data and as few devices as possible.
Encrypt devices with strong and unique passwords and shut them down when crossing the border.
（Source: Travel and legal tips for green card and visa holders , Briana Rice, Outlier Briana Rice – Outlier）
