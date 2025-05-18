From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UC Santa Cruz Powwow
Date:
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Location Details:
Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz POWWOW! Save the Date!
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Kaiser Permanente Arena 140 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
11 AM - 6 PM Doors Open at 10:30 AM
HEAD STAFF TBA
MORE DETAILS COMING SOON
FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
DRUG FREE EVENT
For more information: https://airc.ucsc.edu/
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 1, 2025 10:33AM
