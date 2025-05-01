top
International Labor & Workers

May Day 2025 in Johannesburg & the Fight Against Anti-Labour Bill & COSATU CEO's

by Repost
Thu, May 1, 2025 7:57AM
A May Day Rally in Johannesburg was held on May Day 2025 protesting the government's anti-labor bill and also the COSATU CEO's business unionism.
SA COSATU Is A Bloody Agent
original image (1280x1280)
A May Day Rally in Johannesburg was held in May Day 2025 protesting the government's anti-labor bill and also the COSATU CEO's business unionism. COSATU which is part of the anti-working class government ANC coalition has be made into part of the capitalist apparatus and workers protested the COSATU's CEO's.
§Workers Protesting Sell Out COSATU & Palestine Solidarity
by Repost
Thu, May 1, 2025 7:57AM
sm_sa_may_day_cosatu_sell-out_bosses___palestinian_flag_5-1-25.jpg
original image (1280x1280)
Johnessburg workers protested anti-labor government and solidarity with Palestine
§COSATU CEO Capitalist Exploitation Officer
by Repost
Thu, May 1, 2025 7:57AM
sm_sa_may_day_cosat_capitalist_exploitation_5-1-25.jpg
original image (1280x1280)
Matthey Parks COSATU CEO Capitalist Exploitation Officer
§STOP ANC Union Busting Labour Bill
by Repost
Thu, May 1, 2025 7:57AM
sm_sa_may_day_johanessburg_stop_labor_bill_5-1-25.jpg
original image (1280x1280)
Workers in Johanessburgh protested union busting labour bill
