May Day 2025 in Johannesburg & the Fight Against Anti-Labour Bill & COSATU CEO's by Repost

A May Day Rally in Johannesburg was held in May Day 2025 protesting the government's anti-labor bill and also the COSATU CEO's business unionism. COSATU which is part of the anti-working class government ANC coalition has be made into part of the capitalist apparatus and workers protested the COSATU's CEO's.