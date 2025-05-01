From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day 2025 in Johannesburg & the Fight Against Anti-Labour Bill & COSATU CEO's
A May Day Rally in Johannesburg was held in May Day 2025 protesting the government's anti-labor bill and also the COSATU CEO's business unionism. COSATU which is part of the anti-working class government ANC coalition has be made into part of the capitalist apparatus and workers protested the COSATU's CEO's.
