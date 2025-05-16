top
North Bay
North Bay
North Bay / Marin Environment & Forest Defense

Fire and Climate Author Event in Sonoma

Artefact Design &amp; Salvage 20490 Broadway Sonoma, CA 95476
original image (940x1251)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 16, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Artefact Design & Salvage
Email:
Phone:
707-933-0660
Location Details:
Artefact Design & Salvage
20490 Broadway
Sonoma, CA 95476
Celebrate the paperback release of The Last Fire Season with author Manjula Martin, in conversation with Lauren Markham, writer and reporter and author of Immemorial.


Join us in the showroom of Artefact Design & Salvage in downtown Sonoma for a thoughtful and inspiring literary conversation between Sonoma County author Manjula Martin and writer and reporter Lauren Markham.

The event celebrates the paperback release of The Last Fire Season: A Personal and Pyronatural History, a critically acclaimed memoir of the 2020 Walbridge Fire and its far-reaching implications for our landscape and the future. This vivid yet contemplative book describes the now-familiar experience of wildfire and its emotional impacts and the way we are all learning to accept its presence as part of our "new normal" in California.

The book is a love letter to the landscapes of the American West as it follows the author from the oak woodlands of Sonoma County to the redwood groves of coastal Santa Cruz to the pines and peaks of the Sierra Nevada as she seeks shelter and tries to better understand fire's elemental roles in ecology and culture.

The discussion will also touch on the need to combine personal narrative with reporting as we all shape new stories about the current era.

Manjula and Lauren will each do short readings followed by a conversation and audience Q&A.

A wine reception and book signing will follow the presentation. Refreshments are included in the ticket price.
Guests are welcome to shop the diverse collection of inspired design for the home in the Artefact showroom.

Copies of The Last Fire Season and Immemorial will be available for purchase at the event.
Tickets at Eventbrite: https://LastFireSeasonSonoma.eventbrite.com

$20.
For more information: http://artefactdesignsalvage.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 1, 2025 12:25AM
