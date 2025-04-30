top
East Bay Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Apr 30, 2025 9:37PM
UCSF NUHW Oakland Children's healthcare workers are fighting the effort by UC bosses and Regents to coerce the hospital's workers into other unions where they will be forced to take pay cuts of up to $10,000 dollars a year.
original image (1200x675)
NUHW UCSF Children’s Hospital Oakland Children's Hospital healthcare workers are facing a union busting assault by UC management and the Regents who want to force them in a merger with UC that would require that they join other unions with lower wages and inferior healthcare benefits. We talk with NUHW Children's Hospital worker Stephanie Lum Ho about their struggle.

They spoke out about this fight for the right to have a union of their choice and the role of the
management who are seeking to coerce them to leave their union.

We also interview Sal Rosselli, the past president of NUHW and he discusses this case as well as the struggle of NUHW Southern California Kaiser Mental Health care workers who have been on strike for over 7 months.

Children's Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

