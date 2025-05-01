National Law Day of Action - Lawyers Standing Up for Democratic Law & Due Process

Thursday, May 01, 2025

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Other

Federal Bar Association NorCal and many more

We Stand for the Democratic Rule of Law



California lawyers are called to gather in this historic moment to retake their attorney’s oath in recognition and support of the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law - foundations of democracy



Come join California attorneys, law students, and judges in support of democracy.



National Law Day: Thursday, May 01, 2025 @ 12:00 PM





The principles of judicial independence and the legal profession—cornerstones of American democracy—are facing unprecedented challenges. Join attorneys, law students, and judges nationwide for a powerful demonstration to defend these essential foundations of our democracy.



Attacks on judges for unpopular rulings, political pressure on legal professionals, and a growing distrust of the legal system threaten the very foundation of fairness and equal justice.



These aren't abstract legal concepts. They directly impact every citizen's ability to have their rights protected and their voices heard. When the rule of law is weakened, our entire nation suffers.



Time is of the essence. When we stand together, we send a clear message that the rule of law must be protected.



Law Day, held annually on May 1, is a national day set aside to celebrate the rule of law. This year, in honor of Law Day, the Federal Bar Association and the United States District Court, Eastern District of California, invite California lawyers to retake their attorney’s oath in remembrance and recognition of the role attorneys have in supporting the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.





Alameda County Bar Association

Santa Clara County Bar Association

California Lawyers Association, Litigation Section

Federal Bar Association, Northern District of California

Federal Bar Association, Sacramento and San Joaquin Chapters

California Employment Lawyers Association

San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association

The American Constitution Society - Bay Area Lawyer

Alameda-Contra Costa Trial Lawyers' Association

National Employment Lawyers Association

Women Lawyers of Alameda County

UC Davis School of Law

East Bay La Raza Lawyers Association

Asian American Criminal Trial Lawyers' Association

East Bay Rule of Law

Lawyers Defending American Democracy

Lawyers for Good Government (L4GG)

Checks and Balances coalition



Core Principles for Law Day 2025 Actions



These principles are intended to guide all participating organizations and individuals in planning and executing Law Day 2025 events. They are designed to be a unifying framework, ensuring that our message is clear, consistent, and impactful.



1. Upholding the Rule of Law: The foundation of our actions is a commitment to the rule of law as the cornerstone of a just and democratic society. This means:



* Equality Under the Law: All individuals and institutions, including the government, are accountable under laws that are publicly promulgated, equally enforced, and independently adjudicated.



* Due Process: Everyone is entitled to fair and impartial legal proceedings, including the right to counsel, the right to be heard, and the right to a decision based on law and evidence.



* Protection of Rights: Fundamental rights and freedoms, as enshrined in the Constitution, must be protected for all.





2. Defending Judicial Independence: We believe that an independent judiciary is essential for upholding the rule of law. This means:



* Freedom from Interference: Judges must be free to make decisions based solely on the law and the facts, without fear of political pressure, intimidation, or retaliation.



* Respect for Judicial Decisions: While disagreement with specific rulings is natural, attacks on the integrity and legitimacy of judges and courts undermine the judicial process.



* Accountability and Transparency: Judicial independence does not mean lack of accountability. Judges must be held to high ethical standards, and the judicial process should be transparent and accessible.





3. Protecting the Independence of the Legal Profession: We recognize that a fearless and independent legal profession is vital for ensuring access to justice and protecting individual rights. This means:



* Zealous Advocacy: Lawyers must be free to zealously represent their clients, within the bounds of the law, without fear of reprisal or undue influence.



* Confidentiality: The attorney-client privilege must be protected to ensure open communication and effective legal representation.





4. Non-Partisan and Non-Violent Action: Our actions are non-partisan and focused solely on upholding the principles of the rule of law, judicial independence, and legal independence. This means:



* No Endorsement of Candidates or Parties: We do not endorse or oppose any political candidate or party. Our focus is on principles, not politics.



* Commitment to Peaceful and Lawful Conduct: All events and activities must be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law. We reject violence, intimidation, and any form of unlawful disruption. We encourage constructive dialogue and respectful engagement.





5. Promoting Public Understanding: We believe that an informed citizenry is essential for a healthy democracy. This means:



* Educating the Public: We strive to educate the public about the importance of the rule of law, judicial independence, and the role of lawyers in protecting individual rights.



* Engaging in Civil Discourse: We encourage open and respectful dialogue about these issues, even with those who hold differing views.

