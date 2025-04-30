Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission Murdered by Zionists by Hank Pellissier

Zionist Berkeley politicians have annihilated the city's Peace & Justice Commission

The Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission (BPJC) might look like a living entity to lazy-eyed viewers, but in reality its just a Corpse. It talks, and attends meetings, but its Dead. It’s a Zombie.



Who killed this long-lived group, treasured for its political conscience during the Vietnam war and apartheid-in-South-Africa eras?



The Answer Is:



Zionists in the Berkeley City Council murdered it, methodically, in the last 18 months.



How?



Step One: The Zios in Berkeley City Council started firing BPJC members with Free Palestine views, using petty excuses to expel them. Vacated positions were filled with unqualified puppets who mirrored Zio support for Israel’s genocidal activities. When the Peace & Justice Commission met last September to vote on a ceasefire/arms embargo/Palestine liberation resolution, seven of the 15 members voted NO, nearly derailing a POV that’s already been adopted by civic officials in nearby Oakland, San Francisco, Richmond, Albany, Alameda, Cotati, Daly City, Sacramento, East Palo Alto, South San Francisco.



Step Two: Berkeley City Hall postponed discussion of the BPJC resolution for eight months as the horror in Gaza continued.



Step Three: On April 28, 2025, the Berkeley City Council finally met to vote on the resolution, and only one member (Cecilia Lunaparra, District 7) supported it. The other members voted for a “nothing burger” resolution drafted by Terry Taplin (District 2).



Now what?



It’s ridiculous to pretend the Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission is fully composed of citizens who care deeply about peace and justice. Almost half of them are marionettes for IDF murder.



It’s even stupider to imagine that the group has any influence, any clout, any power of persuasion, at all. Let’s be honest. They are useless cadavers.



Zionists on the Berkeley City Council have neutered the Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission. They have crippled it, castrated it, mutilated it, strangled and stuffed it like an extinct taxidermy animal.



Berkeley City Council has obliterated the Peace & Justice Commission in ways that tyrannical Trump and Musk DOGE would admire.



Activists aren’t sure what to do next... Mount a recall campaign against the Zionist politicians? Or set up an alternate, honest Peace & Justice Commission, outside the stench of City Hall?

