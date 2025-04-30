Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Inhumane Deportation Machine!

Date:

Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Gavrilah

Location Details:

Radio Habana Social Club

1109 Valencia St. @22nd St.

Mission District, San Francisco

Dear Bay Area Human Rights Community:



Please join us in San Francisco in solidarity with human rights defenders around the world for the coordinated monthly global vigils calling to end the ongoing abuses at Guantánamo, close the detention center, stop the cruel, inhumane, unlawful deportations, dismantle the mass deportation machine and invest in our communities!



Wednesday, May 7th at 7PM

Radio Habana Social Club

1109 Valencia St. @22nd St.

Mission District, San Francisco