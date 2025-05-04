Trader Joe's Sacramento Protest: Cut Ties With Perdue!

Date:

Sunday, May 04, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

4840 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819

Trader Joe’s continues to sell criminally abused chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry in their own packaging despite thousands of social media comments, emails, phone calls, letters, and store protests asking them to cut ties.



Direct Action Everywhere investigations have revealed widespread cruelty, neglect, and disease at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry facilities, including birds who are so sick and injured they are unable to walk to food or water, birds with open wounds, and birds who entered the slaughterhouse scalder while still conscious and were boiled alive. These findings have been reported to authorities and to Trader Joe’s but they have failed to take action to stop this abuse.



Join the campaign as we once again ask Trader Joe’s to do the right thing and drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry as a supplier. Protests are taking place at stores across the country during this nationwide weekend of action.



--- When: Sunday, May 4th, 3pm Where: Meeting at Folsom Blvd & 49th St, Sacramento Who: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.



--- Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.