Trader Joe's San Francisco Protest: Cut Ties With Perdue!

Date:

Saturday, May 03, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

8213 California St, San Francisco, CA

Trader Joe’s continues to sell criminally abused chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry in their own packaging despite thousands of social media comments, emails, phone calls, letters, and store protests asking them to cut ties.



Direct Action Everywhere investigations have revealed widespread cruelty, neglect, and disease at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry facilities, including birds who are so sick and injured they are unable to walk to food or water, birds with open wounds, and birds who entered the slaughterhouse scalder while still conscious and were boiled alive. These findings have been reported to authorities and to Trader Joe’s but they have failed to take action to stop this abuse. Instead, investigator and animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg is facing 5 years in prison for rescuing four chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse..



Join the campaign as we once again ask Trader Joe’s to do the right thing and drop Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry as a supplier. Protests are taking place at stores across the country during this nationwide weekend of action. This action represents San Francicso - please attend!