From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trader Joe's Berkeley Protest: Cut Tie's With Perdue!
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Meeting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Way & Hearst Ave, Berkeley, CA.
Join us in Berkeley as part of a coordinated nationwide action against Trader Joe’s and Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry.
Trader Joe’s continues to sell criminally abused chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry in their own packaging despite thousands of social media comments, emails, phone calls, letters, and store protests asking them to cut ties.
Direct Action Everywhere investigations have revealed widespread cruelty, neglect, and disease at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry facilities, including birds who are so sick and injured they are unable to walk to food or water, birds with open wounds, and birds who entered the slaughterhouse scalder while still conscious and were boiled alive. These findings have been reported to authorities and to Trader Joe’s but they have failed to take action to stop this abuse. Instead, investigator and animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg is facing 5 years in prison for rescuing four chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse.
During this protest, we will once again ask Trader Joe’s to do the right thing and drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
—-
When: Saturday, May 3rd , 2:00 pm
Where: Meeting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Way & Hearst Ave, Berkeley, CA.
Wear: Whatever you like.
Accessibility: This action will involve some walking and standing. We’ll have a few chairs on hand if you’d like a rest. Legal risk of this protest is relatively low.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
Trader Joe’s continues to sell criminally abused chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry in their own packaging despite thousands of social media comments, emails, phone calls, letters, and store protests asking them to cut ties.
Direct Action Everywhere investigations have revealed widespread cruelty, neglect, and disease at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry facilities, including birds who are so sick and injured they are unable to walk to food or water, birds with open wounds, and birds who entered the slaughterhouse scalder while still conscious and were boiled alive. These findings have been reported to authorities and to Trader Joe’s but they have failed to take action to stop this abuse. Instead, investigator and animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg is facing 5 years in prison for rescuing four chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse.
During this protest, we will once again ask Trader Joe’s to do the right thing and drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
—-
When: Saturday, May 3rd , 2:00 pm
Where: Meeting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Way & Hearst Ave, Berkeley, CA.
Wear: Whatever you like.
Accessibility: This action will involve some walking and standing. We’ll have a few chairs on hand if you’d like a rest. Legal risk of this protest is relatively low.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJFLxr_z4b6/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 30, 2025 1:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network