From Oakland to Palestine: Colonialism Must Go!The role of solidarity with African and oppressed peoplesBuilding white solidarity under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party and the anti-colonial struggle, the Uhuru Solidarity Movement (USM) SF Bay announces a tour featuring Penny Hess. Hess is the author of Overturning the Culture of Violence, the chairwoman of the African People’s Solidarity Committee and is also one of the Uhuru 3.This is the twenty fifth anniversary of the publication of Overturning the Culture of Violence which Penny Hess wrote to address the complicity of the white population with the colonial theft of indigenous land and African labor that built the political economy of the United States and facilitated the hoarding of wealth in the white world.Hess is the Chairwoman of the African People’s Solidarity Committee and has organized under the leadership of the African working class led Uhuru Movement for reparations to African people from the white community for almost fifty years. She is also one of the “Uhuru 3”, along with Omali Yeshitela, Chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party and Jesse Nevel, Chair of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement. The Uhuru 3 recently won an anti-colonial free speech victory against the US government’s attempt to imprison them on bogus charges of being agents of Russia and silence the work of the Black Revolution and the organizing for white solidarity with Black Power.White people who refuse to be complicit with the atrocities being carried out by the U.S. government in our name in Gaza and in the so-called ghettos are invited to attend. All people who want to hear from an anti-colonial perspective are invited to attend. Our stance against colonialism and genocide begins right here, inside the belly of the beast through solidarity with African people and unity through reparations!The Uhuru Solidarity Movement organizes in the white community for reparations to African people, supporting the Black Power Blueprint and building the Reparations Legacy Project and Reparations Investment Company.For more info, contact oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org Here is a link to the other events in the SF Bay Area with Penny Hess: