Protest against the Trump regime

Date:

Monday, May 05, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Civil Rights Group

Location Details:

On the corner of Ocean and Water streets in Santa Cruz

Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on our civil rights by Musk, DOGE, Trump and his minions. There are pre- made signs available. Current issues include ICE kidnappings and the vote stealing SAVE Act. We are peaceful and don't get into it with any hecklers.