Black May Day & Solidarity With All Workers at SF General Hospital
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Black Workers
Location Details:
In front of SF General Hospital at rally at Porero St entrance
Black workers, community members and striking UC AFSCME and UPTE CWA workers will be rallying against the systemic discrimination against Black workers and the privatization and attack on union and all working people. There will also be speakers against the US funding the genocide in Gaza by Israel and the attack on healthcare workers who speak out for Palestine and against the genocide
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 29, 2025 9:06PM
