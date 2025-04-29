Black May Day & Solidarity With All Workers at SF General Hospital

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Black Workers

Location Details:

In front of SF General Hospital at rally at Porero St entrance

Black workers, community members and striking UC AFSCME and UPTE CWA workers will be rallying against the systemic discrimination against Black workers and the privatization and attack on union and all working people. There will also be speakers against the US funding the genocide in Gaza by Israel and the attack on healthcare workers who speak out for Palestine and against the genocide